No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot, 1 Maxmillion winner

By Staff The Canadian Press

No one took home the big prize Friday.

No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, one of the two Maxmillion prizes up for grabs was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 27 will rise to $55 million, and four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each will be offered.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $50 million were 4, 10, 21, 28, 29, 37 & 45. The bonus was 20.

The numbers for Encore were 3079102.

The Maxmillions were:

  • 07, 33, 35, 43, 45, 46 & 49
  • 01, 05, 06, 11, 12, 15 & 25
