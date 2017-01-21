Taber man struck by pickup truck while walking on highway east of Lethbridge

A 47-year-old Taber man was taken to hospital with critical head and chest injuries after he was struck while walking on a southern Alberta highway Friday night.

Coaldale RCMP and emergency crews from Lethbridge were called to the collision on Highway 3 at Sunnyside Road at around 7:40 p.m.

Police said the man was walking along the highway when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

The man was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital by ground ambulance. Police said he will be flown by STARS to a Calgary area hospital for further treatment.

RCMP said the man was wearing dark clothing at the time.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt but Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services is providing assistance to the driver.

The collision is still under investigation.