Second Peak on Mount Seymour renamed in honour of Tim Jones

North Shore Rescue (NSR) has announced a peak on Mount Seymour will be named after Tim Jones, the former NSR team leader who passed away suddenly on Jan. 29, 2014.

The plan to rename “Second Peak” on Mount Seymour to “Tim Jones Peak” – located between Pump Peak and the top of the mountain – has been in the works for over a year, and included a Facebook campaign directed toward the provincial government.

Jones suffered a heart attack while coming down from the rescue team’s cabin on Mount Seymour and died in hospital shortly after at age 57.

He made over 1,500 rescues during his volunteer career with North Shore Rescue.

Some of the more dangerous rescues occurred on Second Peak, where colleagues said Jones saved many lives.

“A hero is someone who runs toward danger when everyone else runs away,” said Premier Christy Clark at a press conference Friday evening. “Countless times, Tim Jones headed out into the dark and the cold to help people in B.C.’s rugged backcountry. Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters are alive today because of Tim’s selflessness and dedication.”

The Ministry of Natural Resource Operations is responsible for naming geographical features in B.C. For personal names given to geographical features posthumously, there must be a period of two years from the date of death before a name proposal will be considered.

