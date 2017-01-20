Assaulted doctor and alleged attacker sue each other

A Summerland man accused of severely beating a Penticton psychologist is blaming the doctor for what happened.

Gregory Stanley Nield is charged with aggravated assault stemming from an attack on Dr. Rajeev Sheoran in the psychiatric ward of the Penticton hospital in December 2014 while the psychologist was evaluating Nield’s mental health.

Sheoran was knocked unconscious with a broken jaw and other facial injuries.

Nield is suing Sheoran alleging he was unlawfully imprisoned by the doctor because of a falsely prepared Medical Certificate under the Mental Health Act.

The certificates authorize the involuntary detention of a person for mental health treatment for up to 48 hours.

The civil lawsuit states: “As a result of the false imprisonment by the Defendants the Plaintiff attempted to escape and justifiably assaulted the Defendant Sheoran in the process.”

Nield further alleges: “The Defendant Rajeev Sheoran was negligent in his purported treatment of the Plaintiff, deliberately antagonizing and provoking the Plaintiff.”

And Sheoran is suing Nield, who he claims has a history of extreme physical violence, seeking financial compensation for injuries inflicted in the attack which Sheoran says have caused post traumatic stress disorder and altered his personality.

Sheoran’s civil suit also names Interior Health for its alleged negligence in providing security for staff.

He’s accusing the agency of “Failing to warn the Plaintiff that its facilities were unsafe and inadequate for high risk assessments.”

The defendants in both lawsuits have not yet filed their responses to the allegations.

Nield returns to court in March on the aggravated assault charge.