Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, January 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A pair of lows over the Pacific will direct clouds into our region this weekend. Periodic sunny breaks are also possible in between the bands of clouds moving in from the south.

As both of these lows are expected to stall offshore to the southwest, the precipitation will remain isolated in the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia regions over the next few days.

A higher risk of precip is in the weekend forecast for the Similkameen, South Okanagan and Boundary regions.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla