Grande Prairie woman charged after woman, 2 kids killed in northern Alberta crash

A 58-year-old Grande Prairie woman has been charged in relation to a collision that killed three people in northern Alberta last May, including a baby girl.

At around 3 p.m. on May 1, RCMP were called to a three-vehicle collision on a bridge along Highway 2 in Driftpile, Alta.

An SUV heading west on the highway struck a car that was heading east. The crash caused the SUV to then hit a van that was heading east, causing the van to catch fire.

The 36-year-old woman driving the van and two passengers, a 12-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A bystander quickly jumped in to help, and was able to pull a four-year-old girl from the burning van. She was taken to hospital with a broken bone, RCMP said at the time.

Two 17-year-olds were in the car at the time. They were treated on scene and released with minor injuries.

The woman driving the SUV was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: 3 people, including 2 children, killed in northern Alberta crash

RCMP said Friday Edna Jean Smith, the driver of the SUV, has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and one court of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court in High Prairie on Jan. 30.

Driftpile is located about 325 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.