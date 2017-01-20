dump truck rollover
January 20, 2017 5:19 pm
Updated: January 20, 2017 5:34 pm

Prolonged extrication after southern Alberta dump truck crash

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News
A A

The driver of a dump truck was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills hospital in Calgary after his truck rolled Friday afternoon near Balzac.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Range Road 11, just north of Highway 566.

An EMS spokesperson said it took a while to get the driver out of the wreckage.  He described it as a “prolonged extrication.”

According to EMS, the driver is in non-life-threatening condition, with possible internal injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the rollover.

Traffic was rerouted while emergency crews remained on scene.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Balzac
Crash
Driver injured
Dump Truck
dump truck rollover
Highway 566
non-life threatening
Range Road 11
Rollover
STARS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News