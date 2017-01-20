Prolonged extrication after southern Alberta dump truck crash

The driver of a dump truck was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills hospital in Calgary after his truck rolled Friday afternoon near Balzac.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Range Road 11, just north of Highway 566.

An EMS spokesperson said it took a while to get the driver out of the wreckage. He described it as a “prolonged extrication.”

According to EMS, the driver is in non-life-threatening condition, with possible internal injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the rollover.

Traffic was rerouted while emergency crews remained on scene.