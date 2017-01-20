Riders sign Willie Jefferson to an extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Willie Jefferson to a contract extension.

As per team policy, the Riders have not released any information about the contract.

Jefferson joined the Riders in September of last year, after attending the Washington Redskins training camp.

In five games with the Riders the 25-year-old had eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Jefferson spent his first two CFL seasons with the Eskimos, where he won his first career Grey Cup in 2015.

“It was important for us to sign Willie to an extension and keep him with the Riders going forward,” stated Riders vice president of football operations, general manager and head coach Chris Jones.

“He is a young, athletic and explosive player that is a key piece of our defence and overall team foundation. He has the ability to change the course of a game on every snap as Riders fans witnessed over his short period with the team last year.”

Jefferson was eligible to become a CFL free agent on February 14.