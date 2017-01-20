Winnipeg police looking for information after woman was struck by sidewalk plow

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are seeking witnesses after a woman was struck by a sidewalk plow back in December.

On Dec. 16, 2016, police were called toWilliam Avenue across from the Health Sciences Centre. A 60-year-old woman had been struck by a sidewalk plow as she was crossing the street at a cross walk. The plow was travelling westbound on William Avenue.

The woman was seriously injured and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in contacting any individuals who may have witnessed the incident.