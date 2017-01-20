Winnipeg police
January 20, 2017 2:59 pm

Winnipeg police looking for information after woman was struck by sidewalk plow

Talia Ricci_220x260px By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Police seeking witnesses after a woman was struck by a sidewalk plow in December.

Randall Paull/Global News
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are seeking witnesses after a woman was struck by a sidewalk plow back in December.

On Dec. 16, 2016,  police were called toWilliam Avenue across from the Health Sciences Centre. A 60-year-old woman had been struck by a sidewalk plow as she was crossing the street at a cross walk. The plow was travelling westbound on William Avenue.

The woman was seriously injured and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in contacting any individuals who may have witnessed the incident.

