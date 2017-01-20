RCMP cruiser crashes into civilian car in Surrey: Both drivers suffer non-life-threatening injuries

An RCMP cruiser crashed into a civilian car in Surrey early Friday morning.

Investigators says at around 6:15 a.m., the police cruiser was travelling southbound on 148th St. responding to a report of a robbery, when it collided with an eastbound car at the intersection of 90th Ave. and 148th St.

The impact of the collision sent the civilian car onto the lawn of a nearby residence.

The driver of the civilian car and the police officer were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the collision.

While police were investigating, 148th St. was closed between 88th Ave. and Fraser Highway, but has now been re-opened in both directions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.