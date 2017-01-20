Warrants issued for woman sentenced in fatal hit and run, man with past stolen property charges

Calgary police are asking the public for help finding two people, including a woman who was sentenced last May for her role in a deadly 2016 hit and run.

Janelle Brianne Umpherville, 26, is wanted for failure to comply with recognizance conditions and theft under $5,000, police said Friday. Police described her as 5’4” with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Umpherville previously admitted to her role in the February 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash and was sentenced in May.

Keith Arthur Morley, 52, was driving to work in Calgary from his home in Turner Valley, southwest of Calgary, when he was killed.

The car Morley was driving was hit by a stolen Escalade that was driving the wrong way on northbound 37 Street near 130 Avenue. The driver of the truck and two passengers, including Umpherville, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

At sentencing, Umpherville’s defence lawyer told court she was remorseful and said the incident was a wakeup call for her.

READ MORE: Time served and probation for Calgary woman involved in fatal hit and run

Police said Friday they are also searching for Jason Howard Little, 33. He is wanted on warrants related to stolen property and “five additional summonses.” Police described him as 5’5” with a slim build, short-cropped brown hair, a short goatee and brown eyes.

Little previously faced dozens of counts of stolen property charges after a stolen vehicle bust that recovered $1.9 million in property in May 2015.

Anyone with information related to Umpherville or Little is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Nancy Hixt