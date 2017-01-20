Manitoba business community cautiously optimistic as Donald Trump becomes 45th president of the United States

WINNIPEG – Manitoba businesses who trade heavily with the United States are watching with cautious optimism as the 45th president of the U.S is sworn in Friday.

Donald Trump has previously said he’s in favor of changing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to turn the focus on more protectionist measures.

Manitoba Chambers of Commerce head, Chuck Davidson, said there is definitely a level of uncertainty among the business community.

Davidson was one of hundreds attending a chamber breakfast Friday morning where US Consul to Winnipeg, Christopher Gunning, addressed the crowd.

Gunning said he believes too many people are “reading tea leaves” to try and predict how Trump might impact trade policy.

“These two economies are too closely integrated for us to freak out,” Gunning said.

Andrew Dickson, Manitoba Pork Council general manager, told Global News he remains cautiously optimistic.

In 2015 Manitoba exports south of the border topped 16 billion dollars. Agriculture, meats, metals and minerals topped the list.