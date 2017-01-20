Oliver curling team in the house

Something special happened at the Oliver Curling Club this week.

Team Schroter got an eight-ender, which is a perfect score.

In an end of curling, both teams throw eight rocks, and in an eight-ender, all eight rocks from one team score points.

The Canadian Curling Association has an award to recognize eight-enders scored in Canada.

The team with the perfect score is made up of Bruce Schroter, Linda Schroter, Dave Arnold and Barb Barley.

Most curlers will go their whole lives without ever achieving this score.

Team skip Bruce Schroter has been playing for 50 years and this is his first.