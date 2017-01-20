Edmonton seniors can use Disabled Adult Transit Service starting in February

As of Feb. 1, 2017, all senior transit tickets, monthly and annual passes will be accepted on DATS (Disabled Adult Transit Service) in Edmonton.

Edmonton Transit says this will give seniors more flexibility when it comes to travel options with affordable fares.

Cash fares, DATS adult tickets and DATS adult monthly passes are of course still accepted as well.

“This is a significant step in facilitating greater access for all transit patrons,” Paul Schmold, DATS acting director, said.

“In September 2017, all ETS fare products will be accepted on DATS.”

DATS provides specialized pre-booked transit for eligible, registered passengers who have a physical or cognitive disability and are unable to take conventional public transit for all or some trips.

In 2016, DATS provided a record-breaking total of 951,658 trips.

A spokesperson for Spinal Cord Injury Alberta believes the decision reflects a “demographic shift and the transition of ridership” to focus more on accommodating seniors rather than solely people with disabilities.

For more information on DATS and for details on booking transit, click here.