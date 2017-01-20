Crime
January 20, 2017 1:14 pm

Edmonton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of her mother

NANCY By Anchor  Global News

Kirsten Lamb, seen here in a court sketch from Dec. 2010.

Courtesy: Amanda McRoberts/ Global News
The woman accused of beating her mother to death in her Capilano home pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

Kirsten Lamb, 33, was charged with second-degree murder after her mother was found dead in November 2010.

Edmonton police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the body of 49-year-old Sandra Lamb.

Her daughter was arrested Dec. 26, 2010.

READ MORE:  Mistrial declared in case of Edmonton woman accused of killing her mother  

In Sept. 2014, a jury found her unfit to stand trial. She was pregnant at the time and refusing anti-psychotic medication.

In Feb. 2016, a different jury found her fit to stand trial but could not reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

On Jan. 19, Lamb pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

She has been returned to custody at Alberta Hospital.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Alberta courts
Alberta Justice
Capilano
Edmonton crime
Kirsten Lamb
Manslaughter
Sandra Lamb

