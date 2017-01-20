Edmonton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of her mother

The woman accused of beating her mother to death in her Capilano home pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

Kirsten Lamb, 33, was charged with second-degree murder after her mother was found dead in November 2010.

Edmonton police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the body of 49-year-old Sandra Lamb.

Her daughter was arrested Dec. 26, 2010.

In Sept. 2014, a jury found her unfit to stand trial. She was pregnant at the time and refusing anti-psychotic medication.

In Feb. 2016, a different jury found her fit to stand trial but could not reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

On Jan. 19, Lamb pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

She has been returned to custody at Alberta Hospital.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 17.