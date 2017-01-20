Crime
January 20, 2017 2:08 pm

‘Happy national popcorn day!’ leads to arrest of alleged drug trafficker

By Staff The Canadian Press

F

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – Their knowledge of popcorn has helped police officers in southwestern Ontario arrest an alleged drug trafficker.

Guelph, Ont., police say officers saw a man on the street on Thursday holding a popcorn maker box.

They stopped to wish him a “happy national popcorn day,” which is celebrated in the U.S. every Jan. 19, and were surprised when the man promptly fled the scene.

READ MORE: ‘Project Polar’ probe nets largest drug seizure in Toronto police history

Officers suspected that he had stolen the popcorn maker and gave chase.

Police allege that once they caught up to him, they discovered that he was carrying drugs.

A 31-year-old man is charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Drug Possession
Drug Trafficking
Guelph Police
national popcorn day

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News