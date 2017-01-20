Vernon RCMP search for missing man

Vernon RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Pollard was last seen Jan. 19 around 8:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of 32nd Street in Vernon.
He’s described as Caucasian, 5’10’ tall, and 181 lbs.
He has short dark hair and brown eyes.
Pollard was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light-coloured pants.
Police are concerned for his health and wellbeing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP at (250)-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
RCMP is urging the public not to approach this person if they see him, but to call police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments