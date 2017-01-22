This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 21

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and bringing their stories into focus.

Sexual violence on Quebec university campuses



A wide-reaching study released this week paints an alarming picture of what’s happening on university campuses across the province.

Researchers spoke to more than 9,000 men and women who work and study at six Quebec universities.

More than a third reported they’ve experienced some form of sexual violence on campus, with nearly a quarter saying the sexual violence happened in the past year.

Less than 10 per cent of those victims actually reported the sexual violence to the school and nearly half of the victims reported suffering consequences that affected their personal or professional lives.

Jennifer Drummond, from the sexual assault resource centre at Concordia University, joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss what these numbers mean.

Velo Québec celebrates 50 years

Vélo Quebec is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, a major milestone for the non-profit organization that was founded back in 1967.

The early years proved to be difficult for the group. It was seen as marginalized and operating on the fringes.

Today, the organization is internationally renowned for advocating on behalf of cyclists’ rights and promoting bicycles as a clean mode of transportation.

With cycling exploding in popularity in the province, the organization has taken on an increasingly important role in the cycling scene.

Suzanne Lareau, Vélo Québec’s director general, dropped by Focus Montreal to discuss the group’s achievements and talk about the celebrations surrounding its 50th anniversary.

Looking for signs?

An exhibit tucked away inside Concordia University’s Loyola Campus takes you on a trip back in time.

“The Montreal Signs Project” looks at Montreal’s history through some of its most iconic signs, offering some insight into different strands of the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Each sign represents a reflection of the significant changes the city has undergone over the years.

The emphasis has been on trying to hang on to valuable pieces of culture that would otherwise be lost forever.

Currently, 12 iconic signs have been restored and are on display thanks to the project’s founder, Matt Soar, who started collecting them back in 2009.

Soar, who is an associate professor of communication studies at Concordia University, sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about his labour of love.