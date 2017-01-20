Netflix releases surprise ‘House of Cards’ teaser during Trump’s inauguration

Is this a sign of what’s to come in the next season of House of Cards, or is this what non-supporters of President Donald Trump fear might be in their future?

While the whole world was glued to their screens watching Trump’s inauguration Friday, Netflix sneakily posted a Season 5 teaser for House of Cards on social media.

The post reads “We make the terror,” and underneath it is the 28-second snippet, which has been retweeted and shared over 9,300 times and viewed on Facebook over 11,000 times in roughly two hours. The American flag appears shadowed and dark clouds fill the background.

The teaser starts off with a close-up of the red and white stripes of the flag. The voices of children can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as the words appear across the bottom of the screen.

As the camera pans out from the flag, you can see it’s flying upside-down in front of the White House.

The surprise post had people talking on social media, saying it was a genius move on Netflix’s part.

@JSilverstone12 @HouseofCards to think we thought Frank was a far fetched character when this ended. — Chris (@Chris_McG) January 20, 2017

@HouseofCards lol just on the day on trump becoming president! Haha 😂. Going to miss the obama's — Isaac Belaich (@Horus1996) January 20, 2017

House of Cards is a stark political drama about the rise of political candidate Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife Claire (Robin Wright), who rose up to the presidency from the lower ranks of government.

Season 5 of House of Cards premieres on May 30.