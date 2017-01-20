Alberta government announces improvements to student employment program

The Alberta government has made adjustments to a program in an effort to make it easier for employers to hire students for summer employment.

The government said improvements to the application process will make it easier to apply for the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP).

The program provides funding to Alberta employers to hire summer students, with employers a $7 per hour wage subsidy to provide students with work experience from May to August.

Labour Minister Christina Gray said the continuation of the program will go a long way in preparing the upcoming wave of those entering the workforce.

“This program helps young Albertans develop important job skills on the road to rewarding careers, while also helping employers hire the staff they need,” Gray said.

“I encourage employers to apply and support our future generation of bright Albertans.”

The program had been in cut in March 2013 by the previous government but was eventually restored in 2015.

The province said STEP helped approximately 2,700 students connect to work experience with more than 1,200 employers across Alberta last year.

With a $10 million annual budget, STEP is available for non-profit organizations, small businesses, public libraries, school boards, municipalities, and First Nations and Métis settlements.

Employers who are interested in participating in the program are encouraged to apply as soon as possible online before the deadline of Feb. 24.