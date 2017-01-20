No snow expected for Metro Vancouver for at least the rest of the month

You can give your parka and snow boots a well deserved break.

There is no snow in the forecast for Metro Vancouver for at least the rest of January.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga calls it is an incredible turnaround after several weeks of wintery weather.

Since early December, the South Coast of B.C. has been pummeled by numerous snowfalls and cold snaps, with the latest one ending just last week.

Madryga says Friday will feel more spring like in a number of areas due to a break in the weather systems, with sun and clouds for Metro Vancouver and a high of 8 C.

Showers are expected during the weekend especially later on Saturday and into Sunday, with snow likely for the North Shore ski areas.

Beginning Monday afternoon, a high pressure ridge will build, leading to a dry stretch for the South Coast Monday afternoon through at least Wednesday.