Albertans warned about eating raw shellfish after cases of illness in Edmonton

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding Albertans about the risks of eating raw shellfish after an investigation was launched into 10 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to the consumption of raw oysters in Edmonton.
AHS said those involved in the Edmonton cases started experiencing symptoms between Jan. 10 and 12. The exact type of illness hasn’t been lab-confirmed.
AHS has a list of tips to reduce the risk of illness:
The primary symptoms associated with eating raw shellfish contaminated with viruses or bacteria are diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Nausea, vomiting, fever, headache and bloody stool are other symptoms that can happened when ill.
Albertans who develop these symptoms within two days of eating raw shellfish are advised to contact Health Link at 811.
Typically, symptoms last one day to a week and don’t require treatment, but anyone whose symptoms last longer or become more severe should visit a doctor.
This is the first outbreak investigation into illness possibly connected to raw oysters in the province since 2015, when 19 cases of Vibrio parahaemolyticus infection were linked to the consumption of raw oysters.
