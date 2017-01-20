Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign head coach Dave Dickenson to contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary Stampeders' head coach Dave Dickenson watches from the sideline during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday June 25, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Calgary Stampeders have signed head coach Dave Dickenson to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Dickenson guided Calgary to a CFL-best 15-2-1 record last season, his first as head coach. The 15 wins was a single-season league record for a rookie head coach and Dickenson was named coach of the year.

But Calgary’s season ended bitterly with a 39-33 overtime Grey Cup loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Dickenson joined Calgary’s coaching staff in 2009. He played quarterback for 13 pro seasons — 11 in the CFL and six with Calgary — and was the league’s outstanding player in 2000.

Dickenson has won four Grey Cups as a player and coach.

