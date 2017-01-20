Calgary Stampeders sign head coach Dave Dickenson to contract extension

The Calgary Stampeders have signed head coach Dave Dickenson to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Dickenson guided Calgary to a CFL-best 15-2-1 record last season, his first as head coach. The 15 wins was a single-season league record for a rookie head coach and Dickenson was named coach of the year.

But Calgary’s season ended bitterly with a 39-33 overtime Grey Cup loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Dickenson joined Calgary’s coaching staff in 2009. He played quarterback for 13 pro seasons — 11 in the CFL and six with Calgary — and was the league’s outstanding player in 2000.

Dickenson has won four Grey Cups as a player and coach.