Former University of Toronto associate professor charged with child porn offences

A former University of Toronto associate architecture professor has been charged with child pornography offences, a spokeswoman for the school confirmed Friday.

Toronto police said Frederic Urban, 74, was arrested Thursday as part of an investigation into the possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police were tipped off by another law enforcement agency and images were found on the suspect’s phone after a search warrant was executed at a home in the Church Street and Wellesley Street East area Thursday.

READ MORE: Former ‘Degrassi High’ actor Byrd Dickens charged in child porn bust

Urban was charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.

Police said the suspect was known online under the name “g.frederic.urban” but did not release a photo or confirm he was formerly employed by the university.

READ MORE: 80 arrested, 274 charges laid in massive Ontario-wide child porn bust

University of Toronto spokeswoman Althea Blackburn-Evans confirmed to Global News Urban was a former associate professor in the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design. She added that Urban has not been employed by the university since 2007.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Jess Patton