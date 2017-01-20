‘Women’s March on Washington’ rally to be held in Fredericton Saturday

Frederictonians will rally in support of women’s rights to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, taking place Saturday.

More than two million people in 24 Canadian cities will take part in “sister walks,” a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

Canadian Women’s March on Washington – Fredericton lead organizer Marsha Clark said Trump’s presidency sparked a sense of urgency for people to come together to try and stop racism and sexism.

She said she was looking to take part in a march and couldn’t find one in Fredericton so she immediately started planning this one six days ago.

Clark said the march is about being heard and demanding “racial, gender and economic justice for everyone.” She said it’s about human rights, not just women’s rights.

March volunteer Rebecca Wurm told Global News she grew up in Boston and recently moved to Canada with her family. She’s waiting for permanent residency and said she voted in the November primaries. Wurm said she heard about the walk and connected with Clark through the event’s Facebook page.

Wurm said “the issues go beyond borders.”

“No matter if you’re American, if you’re indigenous, if you’re Hispanic, if you’re Muslim, [or] if you’re black these, are issues that apply to everyone,” Wurm said.

Wurm said she believes the leader of a country should be someone that children can look up to. She said she took her children skating instead of watching Trump’s inauguration.

“I won’t let my children watch this man speak because of the risk of things that they will hear and a lot of that has to do with the disrespect of women [and] of women’s rights,” Wurm said.

The march will take place at Fredericton City Hall at 1 p.m. Saturday and end at the the New Brunswick legislature. A march will also take place in Saint John.