Home damaged after fire spreads from garage: Edmonton Fire Rescue

Dozens of Edmonton firefighters were battling a house fire in east Edmonton Friday morning.

Acting district chief Brad Kitiuk said the blaze appeared to have started in or near the garage then jumped to the house at 89 Avenue and 71 Street in the Kenilworth neighbourhood.

Dozens of firefighters battling the blaze, which broke out around 7:30 this morning. #yeg pic.twitter.com/2Z4xI43tFc — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) January 20, 2017

The garage was destroyed.

“There was an initial report of an explosion in the occupancy. When crews arrived the garage was fully involved and the home was being impinged by the fire in the garage,” Kitiuk said.

Watch Below: Edmonton firefighters were at an east Edmonton home Friday morning where a fire broke out.

Firefighters are now working to get the blaze out in the house attic. Kitiuk says it is under control for the most part. #yeg pic.twitter.com/WvtFwdQeav — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) January 20, 2017

As of 8:30 a.m., crews believed they had the blaze contained to the attic of the house and surrounding homes wouldn’t be impacted.

Kitiuk said no one was inside the house when the fire started.

Atco is on scene. The garage where blaze started is totally destroyed according to Kitiuk. #yeg pic.twitter.com/KhiCMkEm5X — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) January 20, 2017

There is no word yet what caused it or what it was.