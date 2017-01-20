Fire
Home damaged after fire spreads from garage: Edmonton Fire Rescue

Dozens of Edmonton firefighters were battling a house fire in east Edmonton Friday morning.

Acting district chief Brad Kitiuk said the blaze appeared to have started in or near the garage then jumped to the house at 89 Avenue and 71 Street in the Kenilworth neighbourhood.

The garage was destroyed.

“There was an initial report of an explosion in the occupancy. When crews arrived the garage was fully involved and the home was being impinged by the fire in the garage,” Kitiuk said.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews believed they had the blaze contained to the attic of the house and surrounding homes wouldn’t be impacted.

Kitiuk said no one was inside the house when the fire started.

There is no word yet what caused it or what it was.

