Streets blocked off by RCMP in Salisbury, New Brunswick

RCMP have streets in Salisbury, New Brunswick blocked off Friday morning after setting up a perimeter at around 9 a.m. just off Route 106.

The perimeter is centred on Parkin Drive, and includes Larsen Lane, David Street and Government Road.

RCMP say they were called to the home for a distraught man, believed to be alone his home.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area, and those in their homes are being asked to stay inside.

