Canada
January 20, 2017 10:06 am
Updated: January 20, 2017 10:26 am

Streets blocked off by RCMP in Salisbury, New Brunswick

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP have streets blocked off in Salisbury, New Brunswick on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Paul Cormier/Global News
RCMP have streets in Salisbury, New Brunswick blocked off Friday morning after setting up a perimeter at around 9 a.m. just off Route 106.

The perimeter is centred on Parkin Drive, and includes Larsen Lane, David Street and Government Road.

RCMP say they were called to the home for a distraught man, believed to be alone his home.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area, and those in their homes are being asked to stay inside.

Global News