Saskatoon police Taser man brandishing knife

A man was taken to hospital after a Saskatoon police officer used a Taser on him after he refused to drop a knife he was brandishing.

Police said they were called to the area of 19th Street West and Avenue H South just after 5 p.m. on Thursday for a report a man armed with a knife was yelling at people.

Officers said they ordered the man to drop the knife several times.

When he refused, one of the officers deployed a Taser, causing the man to drop the knife. He was not injured in the deployment.

The 25-year-old man was taken into custody and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Saskatoon police officials said the Taser deployment will be reviewed in accordance with policy.