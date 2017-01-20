Alberta spring legislative session pushed back to March

The Alberta government is delaying the spring legislative session until March.

The spring session is supposed to begin the second week of February, according to legislative standing orders, but the first sitting won’t start until March 2.

Last week, the NDP government said the upcoming budget won’t be tabled until March. It wants to hear from Albertans before it puts the finishing touches on its budget.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci launched a provincial consultation tour that includes stops in nine communities during January, as well as a pair of telephone town halls held with Ceci and Premier Rachel Notley Jan. 30 and 31.

“We’ve got to hear from Albertans, Hear directly where they think we can put more restraint on spending. Although we think we are doing a really good job on the operational side for sure,” Ceci said.

Ceci said the government is still forecasting a $10.8-billion deficit for the current fiscal year that ends March 31.

The fall session of the legislature ended in November. The government passed legislation that made fundamental changes to the province’s electricity system, how political parties fundraise and pushed forward its climate change agenda, which includes a carbon tax.