January 20, 2017 8:32 am

Vancouver Police detonate pipe bomb found in resident’s car

Vancouver Police say the bomb squad was called in to detonate a pipe bomb found in a West Vancouver resident’s car Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Cordova Street near Hawks Avenue. Police say the driver allegedly told them he had a homemade pipe bomb in his car so they called in the Explosive Disposal Unit.

The pipe bomb was found, considered dangerous and safely destroyed.

The 33-year-old man from West Vancouver was the only person in the vehicle, and he remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

