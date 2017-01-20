Man dies after falling through ice on Lac Brome

A 76-year-old Shefford man on an ice-fishing trip is dead after the recreational vehicle he was riding on went through the ice.

Provincial police said the incident happened Thursday at around 7 p.m. on Lac Brome, roughly 100 kilometres East of Montreal.

The 76-year-old was fishing with two other men at the time. According to police, a 45-year-old man was driving the four-wheeler across the lake with the 76-year-old man as a passenger when it fell through the ice.

The driver managed to pull himself out of the water and call for help.

A special water rescue team with the fire department was dispatched to the scene, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau.

The victim was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

Thibaudeau said investigators will be returning to the scene Friday morning.

“The scene was only partially examined because of the darkness,” he explained. “It’s still unclear whether the ice gave way or if he drove it into a hole.”

Police are reminding snowmobilers and drivers of other recreational vehicles to stay on marked trails.

“It’s so important especially at this time of the year,” Thibaudeau said.”The ice on those trails has been tested for thickness.”