1 in hospital after armed robbery, assault in Montreal North

A 51-year-old man is in hospital following an armed robbery and stabbing early Friday morning in Montreal North.

Police say it happened around 12:20 a.m. on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East near Désy Avenue.

The victim was approached by another man who asked him for change; when he refused, the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object, according to Montreal spokesman Daniel Lacoursière.

He was taken to hospital with what police described as superficial wounds to the upper body.

The suspect – a homeless man known to police – fled the scene. He has yet to be located.