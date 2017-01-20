1 in hospital after armed robbery, assault in Montreal North
A 51-year-old man is in hospital following an armed robbery and stabbing early Friday morning in Montreal North.
Police say it happened around 12:20 a.m. on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East near Désy Avenue.
The victim was approached by another man who asked him for change; when he refused, the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object, according to Montreal spokesman Daniel Lacoursière.
He was taken to hospital with what police described as superficial wounds to the upper body.
The suspect – a homeless man known to police – fled the scene. He has yet to be located.
