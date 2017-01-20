Canada
Man in critical condition as cops attend stabbing call in Calgary’s Southwood

Kim Smith

A man is in critical condition following a disturbance in Calgary’s Southwood area, police confirmed Thursday.

Police responded to a stabbing call on Sabrina Way in the evening.

Police dogs searched for a suspect and several witnesses were questioned. A home has been cordoned off.

An ambulance also received police escort as it transported the victim to hospital.

