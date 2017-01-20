Calgary animal welfare groups cancel ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ screening

The Calgary Humane Society is joining other animal rights groups in condemning the treatment of a dog during filming of a Hollywood movie.

The video from the set of A Dog’s Purpose, obtained by TMZ, purportedly shows a German shepherd reluctantly being pushed in to a pool full of turbulent water.

Parts of the movie were filmed in Winnipeg and around Manitoba in 2015.

“We knew right away as soon as we saw that footage. Nope, doesn’t matter. We can’t be associated with this. This is not ok,” Philip Fulton, manager of community outreach with the Calgary Humane Society, said.

“It was kind of a no brainer. As soon as we saw that footage everyone was on the same page. Unanimously we all decided we can’t support this.”

“We can’t condone this.”

Private screenings of the film were planned across the country to promote animal welfare.

In Calgary, Vets to Go was supposed to host a viewing for 400 people at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook next Saturday in support of the Calgary Humane Society. Both organizations said managers unanimously decided to cancel the event.

“Our intention was this movie was going to be a feel-good story about rescued animals and suddenly it became the opposite,” Greg Habstritt, president of Vets To Go, said. “Any time that animals are used like that in entertainment, it’s unacceptable.”

Habstritt said Cineplex has agreed to cancel its contract with Vets to Go.

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures issued a statement saying that the dog in the video had been rehearsed for the water scenes but balked on the day of the shooting so the production team did not proceed. The companies said they were reviewing the footage.

The American Humane Association confirmed the handler in charge of the dog has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

A Dog’s Purpose is directed by Lasse Hallstrom and is based on W. Bruce Cameron’s 2010 novel about a dog who learns his purpose as he is reincarnated into several dogs over the course of several lifetimes.

Hallstrom released a statement Wednesday: “I am very disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film A Dog’s Purpose. I did not witness these actions, which are unacceptable and would never happen with my knowledge. We were all committed to providing a loving, respectful and safe environment for all the animals in the film. I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished.”

On Facebook, Cameron said: “I was as disturbed as you were by the video I saw earlier today. Though obviously edited and hysterically headlined, the images speak for themselves. I have asked the studio for an explanation and have been assured they are reviewing every single frame of footage shot that day and interviewing the people who were there. (I wasn’t.) I want all the facts at my disposal before I pronounce judgement or issue an opinion.”