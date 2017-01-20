Injured jogger rescued from Knox Mountain
Emergency crews were called to Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Thursday night to rescue an injured jogger.
The woman, in her 30’s, apparently dislocated her shoulder after she slipped while running on a trail above Paul’s Tomb.
Eight rescuers combed through the trails to find her.
The rescue took about an hour and a half before the woman was brought to safety.
She was conscious and talking, but transported from the scene by ambulance to treat her injuries.
