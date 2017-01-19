Residents say Rutland neighbourhood has gone downhill

Some neighbours say they fear for their safety following a high profile incident last weekend where police, with guns drawn, blocked off a road in Rutland while investigating a high risk call at a rental home on Muir Road.

The neighbours are wondering what the tenants are up to. The tenants deny any wrongdoing.

Police didn’t make any arrests last weekend and allowed the occupants to return to the home. The heightened police response has left some neighbours wondering.

“I thought, oh my God, what kind of a neighbourhood living in? Inner city Chicago?” said a neighbour who Global Okanagan has chosen not to identify for safety reasons.

The man thinks the neighbourhood has gone downhill since the current renters moved in to the house last spring. Other neighbours who didn’t want to go on camera said since last spring, things began to disappear, people have been breaking into their vehicles, and people have been trying to break into their homes.

We asked the tenants what was going on? They suggested asking the tenants who live downstairs.

“It’s a problem. It’s definitely a problem,” a female tenant told Global Okanagan.

We knocked downstairs, but no one answered.

Shortly after, two upstairs tenants came out of the home including a woman who was adamant the neighbours have nothing to be worried about.

“It’s just a normal house with a bunch of roommates,” the woman said. She also said there was no drug dealing in the house.

Kelowna RCMP refused to comment on their dealings with the house, citing privacy rights.