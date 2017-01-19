Most expensive home in America hits the housing market at $250 million

One dream home in Bel Air, California just became the most expensive listing in the United States.

The gorgeous 38,000 square foot mansion is priced at $250 million.

It features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, and a theatre, according to NBC affiliate CNBC.

Potential buyers can also enjoy the massage room, spa, fitness centre, two wine-champagne cellars, and an 85-foot infinity pool.

The home’s developer, Bruce Makowsky, is excited about the new concept home.

“I wanted to redefine what super-high-end luxury homes are all about,” Makowsky told CNBC.

“I wanted to break all the moulds. The level of quality and attention to detail in this house is unsurpassed. And I wanted to create the greatest feeling that you can have being at home.”

The hefty price tag includes the home as well as a number of extras including a dozen rare and expensive cars, fine art and full-time staff for two years.

“People spend over half their lives in their home,” Makowsky said.

“So when you’re home, it should be the ultimate oasis. You should have every single entertainment feature you could have in one home.”

Accordingly, the home features a high-end entertainment room that includes everything from a bowling alley to four foosball tables, a pool table, and a ping-pong table, all made from glass.

To top it all off, there’s also a ‘candy wall’ featuring massive tubes of candy.

According to CNBC, this home tops the previous record holder, a Manalapan, Fl. mansion listed for $195 million.