129th Manitoba Open Bonspiel Underway

WINNIPEG — Considered the world’s biggest bonspiel, the 129th edition of the Manitoba Open Bonspiel kicked off on Thursday.

Formerly known as the MCA Bonspiel, Curl Manitoba opened the event with the traditional pipers as part of the opening ceremonies at the Fort Garry Curling Club.

In a tribute to the late Vic Peters who passed away last year, his grandson threw the ceremonial first rock, while Vic’s children Daley Peters and Liz Fyfe did the sweeping.

The opening ceremonies started off five days of curling where over a thousand games will be contested. The final three berths are up for grabs in the Viterra Championship for the provincials in men’s curling. The winners of the Asham event, Free Press event and the Nott Autocorp event will all receive automatic entries into provincials, provided they meet eligibility requirements.

In all over 1,200 curlers will take part at 15 different curling clubs in and around Winnipeg. 254 teams are registered for the full event this year while another 56 teams will play in the HALFspiel.

WATCH: Manitoba Open Bonspiel Opening Ceremonies