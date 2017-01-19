Sports
January 19, 2017 7:52 pm

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan named as Eastern Conference starter for NBA All-Star Game

By Brian Mahoney The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots past New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Saturday, November 12, 2016.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
NEW YORK – Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan won a tiebreaker to join Cleveland’s Lebron James among the East’s starters for the NBA All-Star Game.

The rest of the East lineup for the Feb. 19 game in New Orleans is Kyrie Irving of Cleveland, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, and Jimmy Butler of Chicago. DeRozan beat out Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

Stephen Curry won another tiebreaker to join Golden State teammate Kevin Durant in the Western Conference team’s starting lineup.

Curry and Houston’s James Harden beat out Russell Westbrook for the two Western Conference backcourt spots in the new voting system that included players and media for the first time this season. They will join frontcourt choices Durant, Anthony Davis of New Orleans and Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio.

Fan voting accounted for 50 per cent in the new system, while current players and a media panel each made up 25 per cent.

