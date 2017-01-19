Mom gets to retire after son scratches lucky lottery ticket

He says it feels surreal.
A Kelowna man has pocketed $675,000 after striking it rich on a lottery ticket.
“I didn’t believe it at first when I saw three Cash for Life symbols on the ticket,” said Michael Walker in a BC Lottery Corporation news release.
Walker says he’s going to take his girlfriend on a weekend getaway.
“The other thing I’m going to do is help my mom retire.”
The winning ticket was purchased at the Highway 33 Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna.
