Mom gets to retire after son scratches lucky lottery ticket

He says it feels surreal.

A Kelowna man has pocketed $675,000 after striking it rich on a lottery ticket.

“I didn’t believe it at first when I saw three Cash for Life symbols on the ticket,” said Michael Walker in a BC Lottery Corporation news release.

Walker says he’s going to take his girlfriend on a weekend getaway.

“The other thing I’m going to do is help my mom retire.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Highway 33 Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna.