Calgary man in stolen truck arrested hours after he was released on similar charges

A Calgary man released pending trial on charges relating to stolen property was re-arrested and charged with similar offences just a few hours later.

Police said they were notified by a company that a man was trying to sell them a stolen vehicle. But when they arrived, the man fled in a stolen Ford F150.

Officers said the truck took off at a high rate of speed and ran red lights while HAWCS tracked it from the air. Police on the ground, with assistance from from canine unit, were able to safely take him and a passenger into custody.

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 22, of Calgary, is charged with dangerous driving, driving while criminally suspended, driving without insurance and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Samantha Lynne Poole, 23, of Calgary is also charged with possession of stolen property, as well as breach of a recognizance.

Police said stolen vehicles continue to pose a risk to public safety.

Between Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, and Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, the Calgary Police Service responded to 47 reported stolen vehicles throughout the city. In 18 of these incidents, the keys had been left inside the vehicle before it was stolen.