January 19, 2017 4:03 pm

WATCH LIVE: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announces cabinet shuffle

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to reporters during a media availability on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
At 3 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will announce changes to her cabinet.

At the same time, ministers will be sworn in at Government House.

Global News plans to livestream the event here.

After winning the provincial election – pushing the Progressive Conservatives out of power after more than four decades – Notley was officially sworn in as premier May 23, 2015.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: ‘Today we open up a new chapter in the story of Alberta’: Premier Rachel Notley 

Her original, 12-person cabinet (including Notley) was also sworn in that day. Some ministers were given multiple portfolios to manage.

On Feb. 2, 2016 Notley announced changes to her cabinet for the second time since being sworn in as premier, adding six new cabinet ministers.

READ MORE: Premier Notley introduces 6 new Alberta cabinet ministers 

More to come…

