WATCH LIVE: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announces cabinet shuffle

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will announce changes to her cabinet.

At the same time, ministers will be sworn in at Government House.

Global News plans to livestream the event here.

After winning the provincial election – pushing the Progressive Conservatives out of power after more than four decades – Notley was officially sworn in as premier May 23, 2015.

Her original, 12-person cabinet (including Notley) was also sworn in that day. Some ministers were given multiple portfolios to manage.

On Feb. 2, 2016 Notley announced changes to her cabinet for the second time since being sworn in as premier, adding six new cabinet ministers.

More to come…