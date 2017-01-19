Inadequate tires on slushy roads contribute to Kelowna crash

Slippery road conditions are a factor in a near head-on collision in Kelowna that sent three people to hospital.

Emergency responders were called after a motorist came upon the crash scene on Valley Road North Wednesday morning.

Police believe a Ford Escape slid across the centre line on a curve into the path of a BMW X3.

The 18-year-old woman Ford driver, with non life-threatening injuries, had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire-fighters.

The two people in the BMW were less seriously hurt.

“Investigators believe that a combination of oil, slush and fresh snow on the roadway contributed to a very slippery surface,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Officers also noted that the tread of the tires on the Ford Escape were not sufficient for winter driving conditions.”

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.