Snow clearing crews cause 10K in damage to property, says St. James Village Biz

WINNIPEG — Snow clearing crews caused more than $10,000 in damage along Portage Avenue, according to the St. James Village Biz.

The damage was done between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, when crews came to remove snow that had been piled on the side of north side of Portage Avenue. west of Route 90, according to St. James Village Biz director, Jennifer Mathieson.

“It was aggressive and careless. The people who put this stuff out on the streets passionately care about their communities and they disrespected them,” she said.

Benches, bike racks, signs and tree wells were some of the infrastructure that was damaged.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman says snow plow ‘butchered’ her driveway

Much of it was installed just last year, the final piece of a five-year revitalization plan worth $650,000.

The designs were drawn up with city staff involvement, so Mathieson argues plow operators should have been told what items were there.

The St. James Village Biz also installed tall markers with reflector strips to signal where the new items had been installed.

They are planning to file a claim with the city to receive compensation for the damages.