Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit on crosswalk

A driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Kelowna.

It happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Baron Road and Underhill Street.

RCMP say a woman in her mid-70’s was using a crosswalk when she was hit by a small SUV.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious but survivable body injuries.

Police say the driver, a man in his late 50’s, remained at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

“The RCMP wish to remind drivers to always scan right and left for pedestrians when approaching any intersection and before continuing through,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

Any witnesses who have not talked to police are asked to call the Kelowna detachment.