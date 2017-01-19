Community saves Missouri couple’s wedding after ice storm shuts down venue

A whole year of planning their perfect day came crashing to a halt for bride Lindsey Phelps and groom Robert Graham last week.

A day before the Kansas City, Mo., couple was preparing to tie the knot, their reception venue in St. Louis told them that they had to cancel due to the ice storm that hit the area. The state governor declared a state of emergency after ice encased trees and power lines along highways.

READ MORE: Maid of honour’s ‘insane’ bender turns Florida wedding into a nightmare

Phelps’ mother Mary said they were experiencing around 20 C weather the previous week and didn’t expect an ice storm to interrupt their plans.

“We just didn’t know what to do,” Phelps told CBS affiliate KMOV. “I was in shock at first and then cried it out for a while. [Robert] was pretty upset too because he was really looking forward to that venue.”

The couple’s wedding planner put out a call for help on social media. In just a few hours they were able to secure a new reception venue down the street from the church where the ceremony would be.

“It’s amazing to see the St. Louis community come together and get behind the wedding,” wedding planner Kat Gaines said.

The couple said their “I do’s” on Saturday without any other issues caused by the ice storm.

Phelps said she hopes she can look back at her wedding in the future and laugh about it.

“I knew some things would go wrong but I had no idea and didn’t anticipate something like this for sure!” she said.