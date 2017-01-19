Park unsafe because of beavers and warming temperatures

Blame it on the beavers.

A popular West Kelowna park has been closed for public safety reasons because of the rodents.

They’ve been building dams causing Powers Creek to overflow in areas of Rotary Trails Park in the Gellatly Bay area.

The City of West Kelowna says the flooding has mixed with ice on the trails causing extremely slippery conditions and making them unsafe for pedestrians.

The park is prone to flooding during times of snow melt and the beaver activity has compounded the problem.

It’s expected the park will remain closed while the snow melt continues.