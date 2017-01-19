Avalanche control measures affect Highway 1 travellers

People driving the TransCanada through the Rockies Thursday can expect delays because of avalanche control work.

The highway will be closed in both directions 30 kilometers east of Revelstoke to near the east boundary of Glacier National Park from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

As well, there will be one hour closures in the same area from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

The avalanche risk is high in the region because of recent snowfalls combined with warming temperatures.