Crime
January 19, 2017 11:54 am
Updated: January 19, 2017 12:01 pm

Edmonton police make arrest in 10-month-old homicide investigation

Slav-Kornik By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate an apartment near 114 Avenue and 132 Street, Monday, March 28, 2016.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A A

Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a woman’s death in the spring of 2016.

Shane Elson Lambert, 49, has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Woman found dead at Inglewood apartment died of trauma: Edmonton police

On March 28, 2016, officers were called to an apartment building at 114 Avenue and 132 Street after receiving a report that a woman’s body was found inside the apartment by a family member.

Officers found the body of Lisa Kristine Randhawa, 42. Police said died from trauma.

READ MORE: ‘We’re scrambling big time’: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate 6 deaths in 6 days

Edmonton police said Lambert was found without incident Monday with the help of Grande Prairie RCMP.

He was taken to Edmonton Wednesday and remanded in custody.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
edmonton police service
Homicide
Lisa Kristine Randhawa
Murder
Second Degree Murder
Shane Elson Lambert

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News