Edmonton police make arrest in 10-month-old homicide investigation
Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a woman’s death in the spring of 2016.
Shane Elson Lambert, 49, has been charged with second-degree murder.
On March 28, 2016, officers were called to an apartment building at 114 Avenue and 132 Street after receiving a report that a woman’s body was found inside the apartment by a family member.
Officers found the body of Lisa Kristine Randhawa, 42. Police said died from trauma.
Edmonton police said Lambert was found without incident Monday with the help of Grande Prairie RCMP.
He was taken to Edmonton Wednesday and remanded in custody.
