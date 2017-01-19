Donald Trump continues to criticize Tom Ford: ‘I’m not a fan’

While Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration on Friday and everyone waits to see who will be dressing his wife, Melania, the U.S. President-elect shot back at one designer who said the First Lady-elect would not be wearing his designs.

While appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Fox News’ Fox and Friends – and as controversy swirls about protests and boycotts surrounding his inauguration, the planned Women’s March in Washington and allegations that Russian hacking contributed to his election victory – Trump insisted his wife Melania never requested that designer Tom Ford create a gown for her.

During an appearance on The View last year, the fashion designer and film director said he was once asked to dress the First Lady-elect, but declined the opportunity.

RELATED: Donald Trump Says Inauguration Will Be ‘Star-Studded’

“She’s not necessarily my image,” said Ford (who admitted he voted for Hillary Clinton). “Even had Hillary won, she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes. They’re too expensive. And I don’t mean that in a bad way — they’re not artificially expensive, it’s the cost to make these things.”

Trump, however, fired back by calling Ford a liar.

“[She] never asked Tom Ford, doesn’t like Tom Ford. Doesn’t like his designs. He was never asked to dress [Melania],” Trump stated during Wednesday’s interview.

“I’m not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been,” he continued, adding that Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn called him up after Ford’s comments aired to say he “threw his clothes out of his hotel.”